Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Thin, light, and a foldable done right

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an incremental upgrade over the predecessor, yet it cannot be passed off as a rudimentary device. It is because there are improvements done both at hardware and software sides to deliver evolved experience. For example, there is a new hinge mechanism for smooth fold and unfold experience. Besides, the device is a tad thinner and lighter compared to last generation model. On the software side, there are more apps optimised for foldable device experience.

Design

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks identical to the predecessor. It is a foldable device with a vertical hinge, which makes the device fold and unfold like a book. The hinge mechanism has been improved to make the device fold flat with no visible gap between the two vertical halves in folded state. It is important since the device is IPX8 rated, which essentially means resistance against water ingress but no such protection with regard to dust. With no visible gap between the two equal halves of the device in folded state, there is limited opening for the dirt, dust, and other particles to accumulate on the main bendable display.

Important to note, however, the new hinge does not iron out the vertical crease visible on the bendable display. It still is as prominent, but does not hamper the experience.

Besides the improved folding and unfolding mechanism and minimising the gap between the two equal halves of the device in folded state, the new hinge mechanism makes the device thinner than the predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also lighter than the previous generation model. However, it is not the most compact foldable device and on the thicker and heavier side of the spectrum as a smartphone. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is appropriately sized for a device with two displays, including a big bendable one, with weight evenly distributed for a good in-hand feel.

Experience

Software is another area that sets apart the Galaxy Z Fold 5 experience from other devices, including flip-style foldables. Based on OneUI 5.1.1 (Android 13), the device has a familiar smartphone-like interface on the cover display and tablet-like interface with taskbar on the bendable display. Samsung has improved the taskbar by doubling the number of recent apps visible on it – from two in the predecessor to up to four.

Besides, it has optimised commonly used third-party apps for the large display. These apps include, but not limited to, Instagram, Twitter, Threads, Google Chrome, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Word, etc. On top, Samsung has introduced two-handed drag and drop feature for easy content flow between apps and screens. These are on top of the productivity and multitasking focused features that the company enabled in previous generations such as app continuity, multi window, floating window, and side bar.

Performance

Complementing the experience is top-notch performance. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy system-on-chip, paired with 12GB RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 feels snappy to use with no lag or slowdown visible even when the device is used to the max of its potential. Multitasking is a breeze and novel features such as drag-and-drop and multi window work smoothly. Rounding off the package is a modest screen-on time of about five-six hours on heavy usage.

Imaging

In the overall package, imaging is probably the only area where the improvements are subdued. This is primarily because the upgrades are mostly in software and algorithms. Nevertheless, the device has a triple-camera set-up on the back with each sensor capable of independent working. Star of the show is the 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It impresses with fine details, natural colours, and good dynamic range. Besides, the sensor is capable of capturing natural shallow depth-of-field. The ultra-wide-sensor is good with wide field-of-view. However, there is no colour symmetry between the main sensor and the ultra-wide-angle sensor. The telephoto lens enables close-up portraits and zoomed shots, both of which add up to the versatile imaging experience.

There are two more cameras on the device, one on the cover screen for selfies, video calls, and phone unlock mechanism, and the other on the bendable screen covered under the display. The camera on the cover screen is good, but the same cannot be said for the one inside on the bendable screen since it is covered with display for a distraction free screen viewing experience. The pixels on top of the camera turn off automatically when the camera is in use, but that does not improve the image quality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specifications

Main display (bendable): 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Cover display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), adaptive refresh rate (48-120Hz)

Weight: 253g

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide (F2.2) + 10MP Telephoto (PDAF, F2.4, OIS, 3X optical zoom)

Cover camera: 10MP (F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85-degree)

Under display camera: 4MP (F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80-dgeree)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Protection: IPX8 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS: OneUI 5.1.1, based on Android 13

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a multi-faceted personality rolled into a form factor that is not much different from a smartphone. It is a productivity powerhouse that lets you do things not otherwise possible from conventional bar-shaped smartphones. From this optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a modestly priced device starting at Rs 154,999. As a smartphone, however, it is on the expensive side of the price spectrum. That said, you need to be sure what you want out of the device. If smartphone is all you need, may be the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes a better option in foldables and Galaxy S23 Ultra in regular bar-shaped form factor. But if you need a device that is both a smartphone and a mini portable computer, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a no brainer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Unboxing and hands-on