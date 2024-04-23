Business Standard
10 killed as 2 Malaysian military choppers collide and crash while training

Local media reported that the AW139 crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the Fennec hit a nearby swimming pool

Malaysia

In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state | Photo Reuters

AP Kuala Lumpur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Two Malaysian military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board, the navy said.
The helicopters were rehearsing at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy's 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred, the navy said in a brief statement.
All victims were confirmed dead on site," it said, adding that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.
Seven crew members were aboard the AW139 maritime operation helicopter, the navy said. That aircraft is produced by AgustaWestland, which is a subsidiary of the Italian defence contractor Leonardo. Three other crew members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter, manufactured by European multinational defense conglomerate Airbus.
Local media reported that the AW139 crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the Fennec hit a nearby swimming pool.
The navy said it will launch an investigation to determine what caused the accident.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

