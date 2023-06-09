close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

21 teenagers injured in walkway collapse at Beach Park in Texas in USA

Five teenagers were airlifted to a hospital and 16 others were also injured when part of an elevated walkway collapsed at a park in Surfside Beach, Texas, city officials said, New York Times reported

ANI US
Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five teenagers were airlifted to a hospital and 16 others were also injured when part of an elevated walkway collapsed on Thursday at a park in Surfside Beach, Texas, city officials said, New York Times reported.

None of the teenagers sustained life-threatening injuries, the city officials said.

The teenagers, aged 14 to 18, were visiting from Cypress and Tomball, outside Houston, and Spring Branch, outside San Antonio. They were there as part of a summer camp run by the Bayou City Fellowship, city officials said in a news release, New York Times reported.

Officials said that the collapse occurred at about 1 pm (local time) at Stahlman Park, a seaside recreation area with access to the beach and views of the Gulf of Mexico. The coastal community of Surfside Beach is about 60 miles south of Houston.

"The cause of the incident is still under investigation," city officials said in a statement, New York Times reported.

Five teenagers were airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the city said. Six of the teenagers were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 others were taken by private vehicle.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Thousands in US's Texas off power amid freezing temp due to Arctic blast

18,000 cows killed in Texas dairy farm explosion, deadliest barn fire in US

Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy

Process underway to bring mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US

Top Headlines: 4 states breach 10% e-2W adoption, Trump's Indictment & more

PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

Trump indicted: All you need to know about documents case and what's next

LIVE: Blast in Manipur after 2 miscreants hurl low-intensity IED bomb

11 people killed in blast near a mosque in Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Further details of the incident are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA Texas

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

NCW shouldn't become wing of ministry: Former chairperson slams commission

Women, female
3 min read

No need for politics in Kolhapur incident, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference in Mumbai
2 min read

LIVE: Blast in Manipur after 2 miscreants hurl low-intensity IED bomb

Manipur violence
1 min read

Most Popular

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Wildfire, Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Air India flight heads to San Francisco after emergency landing in Russia

Air India
2 min read

Trump charged over classified documents in 1st indictment of ex-president

Donald Trump
7 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon