LIVE: Blast in Manipur after 2 miscreants hurl low-intensity IED bomb

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 8:42 AM IST
Two bike-borne miscreants hurled and exploded a low-intensity IED bomb at the gate of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa assembly constituency MLA Soraisam Kebi’s residence at Ningthemcha Karong under Singjamei PS in Imphal West on June 8. No casualties reported, according to the Manipur Police.

Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter aircraft carried out eight-hour-long missions in the Indian Ocean Region. The aircraft were supported by mid-air refuelling aircraft and covered both the eastern and western seaboards of the country, the ANI reported. 

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, The Hill reported. He has been indicted on seven federal criminal charges for retaining hundreds of classified government documents and even making false statements after leaving the White House, it reported.


Topics : Manipur IED blast Donald Trump

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

