Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

3 killed in plane crash near Ohio airport; federal authorities start probe

Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Trumbull County, which was notified shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, said the crash just north of the airport killed the pilot and two passengers

Plane crash, Crash

The families of the victims have been notified and names are to be released later: official | Photo: ANI Twitter

AP Vienna
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A plane trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio crashed, killing all three people aboard, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday that the twin-engine Beechcraft 60 went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Ohio at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Trumbull County, which was notified shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, said the crash just north of the airport killed the pilot and two passengers. The families of the victims have been notified and names are to be released later, an official said.
Anthony Trevena, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, told WKBN-TV that the crash came after an airplane not associated with the air reserve station at the airport came in for an unscheduled emergency landing. A mechanical failure is suspected, the station reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Early blast of heat & humidity leaves millions sweltering across US

Two people missing after building explosion in Ohio's Youngstown: Officials

Three dead, 3 wounded in early morning shooting in Ohio's capital Columbus

'I can't breathe': Death of Ohio man echoes George Floyd's killing

Missing Indian student found dead in Cleveland, 11th case in US in 2024

Topics : Ohio plane crash airplane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon