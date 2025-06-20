Friday, June 20, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / ADB, World Bank clear $1.5 bn loans to Bangladesh for reforms, climate push

ADB, World Bank clear $1.5 bn loans to Bangladesh for reforms, climate push

With the ADB and WB approvals, Bangladesh is set to receive more than $1.5 billion -- a development that will ease the continued strain on its foreign currency reserves

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have approved loans worth $1.5 billion to help Bangladesh. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have approved loans worth $1.5 billion to help Bangladesh reform its banking sector, fight climate change among other projects, according to a media report on Friday.
 
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $900 million loan, of which $500 million will support efforts to stabilise and reform the country's banking sector, while the remaining $400 million will promote climate-resilient and inclusive development initiatives, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
 
The $500 million policy-based loan aims to strengthen governance, asset quality and stability within Bangladesh's banking system, the ADB said in a statement on Thursday.
 
 
Separately, the ADB also approved a $400 million loan for the second phase of the Climate-Resilient Inclusive Development Programme (CRIDP) aimed at supporting Bangladesh's efforts to adapt to climate change, cut emissions and foster inclusive economic growth.
 
Also on Thursday, the World Bank (WB) approved $640 million for two projects aimed at enhancing gas supply and improving air quality in Bangladesh.
 
With the ADB and WB approvals, Bangladesh is set to receive more than $1.5 billion -- a development that will ease the continued strain on its foreign currency reserves.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Europeans see 'opportunity' for diplomacy as they meet Iran's top diplomat

R Bindu

Shah's remarks about English show restrictive political view: Kerala mins

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel, Iran launch strikes week into war as diplomatic efforts take shape

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada may hike tariffs on US steel, aluminium based on trade talks: Carney

ukraine, missile attack, damaged buildings

Orbn's anti-Ukraine campaign targets rival before Hungary elections

Topics : World Bank ADB Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon