Adidas to sell Yeezy shoes, donate proceeds months after Kanye West split

"Adidas was going to try to sell part of the remaining Yeezy inventory and donate money to the organizations that help us and were harmed by what Ye said"

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
After months wrestling over the fate of milions of unsold Yeezy shoes, Adidas has decided to sell a portion of its remaining inventory and donate the proceeds to chartitable organizations, CEO of the German sportbrand Bjrn Gulden said on Thursday.

Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in late October, following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews. As a result, the fate of 1.2 billion euros (USD 1.3 billion) worth of the unsold Yeezys, a lucrative sneaker line launched with Ye, was unknown.

At Adidas' annual shareholders meeting, Gulden said the company had spent months trying to find solutions. The CEO also added that Adidas spoke to NGOs and organizations that were harmed by Ye's comments and actions.

Burning those shoes cannot be the solution, Gulden said, noting that Adidas was going to try to sell part of the remaining Yeezy inventory and donate money to the organizations that help us and were harmed by what Ye said.

Exact details of this plan including how many shoes will be sold and the timeline of selling them remains unknown. Gulden said the company will provide updates as they moves forward.

Cutting ties with Ye has cost Adidas hundreds of millions of dollars with the company taking a loss of 600 million euros (USD 655 million) in sales for the last three months of 2022, helping drive the company to a net loss of 513 million euros.

Adidas reported 400 million euros (USD 441 million) in lost sales at the start of 2023, the company announced last week.

Net sales declined 1 per cent in the first quarter, to 5.27 billion euros, and would have risen 9 per cent with the Yeezy line, the company said. It reported a net loss of 24 million euros, a plunge from a profit of 310 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit, which excludes some items like taxes, was down to 60 million euros from 437 million euros a year earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : adidas Kanye West

First Published: May 12 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

