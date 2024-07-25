After years of rivalry, Elon Musk praises Zuckerberg; here's what he said

In a rare twist following years of rivalry, Tesla chief Elon Musk has praised fellow billionaire and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post on X.

The SpaceX chief was responding to a post shared by the former director of Tesla AI, Andrej Karpathy. This comes on the heels of Meta's release of its latest AI model, Llama 3.1. According to reports, Llama 3.1 has outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4.

Congratulating Mark on the release of Llama 3.1, Karpathy wrote, “Huge congrats to @AIatMeta on the Llama 3.1 release!” He added, “Today, with the 405B model release, is the first time that a frontier-capability LLM is available to everyone to work with and build on. The model appears to be GPT-4 / Claude 3.5 Sonnet grade and the weights are open and permissively licensed, including commercial use, synthetic data generation, distillation, and fine-tuning. This is an actual, open, frontier-capability LLM release from Meta.”

Reacting to Musk’s post, X user @Jeremilemagne wrote, “Strange to see Musk & Zuck come to similar conclusions, but refreshing.” Another user wrote, “Gracious comment!” So far, Mark has not reacted to Musk's appreciation.

Musk-Mark feud

The feud began in September 2016 after a collaboration between the two billionaires went sour when Mark’s $200 million satellite exploded in a pre-launch test accident on one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets.



Following the explosion, Mark wrote on Facebook that he was “deeply disappointed” that “SpaceX’s launch failure destroyed our satellite.” Subsequently, Mark took a swipe at Musk for the latter's take on the dangers associated with artificial intelligence. “Naysayers try to drum up doomsday scenarios,” said Mark.

Responding to Mark, Musk wrote on X, “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.” In 2018, Musk took the feud a step further by tweeting, “What’s Facebook?”

Eventually, the ‘word-war’ escalated to a point where Musk wrote that he was up for a ‘cage match’. While the tweet seemed like another one of Musk’s candid remarks, Zuckerberg took the challenge seriously and posted a screenshot on Instagram of Musk’s tweet with the caption, “send me location”. Musk again responded, saying, “Vegas Octagon”.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White claimed that both billionaires were “dead serious” about the fight. Thankfully, the duel never took place, and the hype around it faded as the news cycle moved on.