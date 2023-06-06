close

Airlines to profit, global air travel to increase amid challenges: IATA

According to Walsh, the removal of Covid-19 restrictions is one of the developments boosting the industry

IANS Istanbul
civil aviation

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Airlines will make a profit this year with an increase in passenger traffic as part of post-pandemic recovery amid challenges, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

World Air Transport Summit, the world's largest gathering of airline leaders, officially started in Istanbul on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said during the annual general meeting in Istanbul that "the pandemic years are behind us, and borders are open as normal. Despite economic uncertainties, people are flying to reconnect, explore, and do business".

"Latest data show passenger traffic at over 90 per cent of 2019 levels. Airports are busier, hotel occupancy is rising, local economies are reviving, and the airline industry has moved into profitability," he added.

According to Walsh, the removal of Covid-19 restrictions is one of the developments boosting the industry.

Meanwhile, the industry is not free of pressures and challenges remain, he stressed.

"Inflation continues, cost pressure is acute, and labour is in short supply in some areas," he added.

Various topics are being organiaed in separate panels at the summit, which will conclude on Tuesday.

Around 500 people from different countries took part in the summit.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aviation industry civil aviation sector IATA

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

