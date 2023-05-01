Alibaba founder Jack Ma accepts a teaching position at Tokyo University



The appointment term for Ma finishes at the end of October 2023, but his contract may be extended on an annual basis, the University informed. He will teach subjects related to important research themes apart from giving lectures on management and business start-ups. Founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, has accepted an offer to teach at Tokyo College, a new organisation managed by the University of Tokyo, the University announced on May 1. Jack Ma will teach in the capacity of a visiting professor.



Earlier, the billionaire came to the limelight for criticising the regulatory framework in China. The Tokyo College serves as an interface between the University of Tokyo and overseas researchers and institutions engaged in research.



This was followed by an abrupt cancellation of the Ant Group's anticipated initial public offering. Ant Group is a Chinese fintech company led by Jack Ma. In a speech given at the annual People's Bank of China financial markets forum, Ma had criticised China's regulators and banks, which later resulted in a crackdown from the government.

Also Read China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm Alibaba's Jack Ma returns as China tries to allay private sector fears Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally Alibaba exits Paytm, sells remaining 3.3% stake for Rs 1,378 crore Google Cloud joins hands with DSCI for boosting cloud adoption First Republic in limbo as US Federal Reserve juggle bank's fate China's first Mars rover may not be able to restart after hibernation Top CEOs received 9% pay rise in 2022, employees took 3% pay cut Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt UAE, Morocco review strengthening financial, economic cooperation