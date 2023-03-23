Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

Home-grown consumer brand has a rich portfolio of fans, besides other consumer electronic products and appliances. From PSPO (Peak Speed Performance Output) to BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor and smart connectivity features, the brand has been up to speed in terms of advancement in fans to deliver evolved experience. Its next innovation in space is the Cloud 3 technology, which the company debuted recently in a pedestal called Cloud 3 (Rs 15,999).

The Cloud 3 has the premise of a pedestal fan, but with a touch of innovation. It is said to bring down room temperature by up to 20 per cent and that makes it a suitable proposition for spaces unfit for coolers and air conditioners installation. Does it work or the claims are hyperbole? Let’s find out:

The Orient Electric Cloud 3 has a circular base stand with castor wheels for mobility, a tubular mid-frame with hollow cavity, and the front facing unit on the top with cover for protection. The entire construction is made of plastic with a glossy texture. It does not look cheap but gets dirty easily. The fan supports up to 30-degree horizontal oscillation (motorised swing) and 10-degree (two-step) vertical tilt (manual).

The hollow cavity in the mid-frame is for water storage. There is a tray on the back side of the mid-frame that you need to pull out to add water to the tank, which can store up to 4.5 litre of water at a time for up to eight hours of use. If you wonder why the fan needs water, it is for the working of Cloud 3 .

The Orient Electric Cloud 3 is essentially a pedestal fan similar to mist fans used in outdoor spaces. The difference here is in the intensity of vapours generated, which is not strong and, therefore, called clouds. These nano-sized water droplets are barely visible, yet work efficiently to cool down the air flow generated by the fan. For better results, you can add ice cubes or chilled water to the storage tank and mix oil-based perfume for fragrance.

The Orient Electric Cloud 3 cools down the air, but the drop in temperature is neither instant nor widespread. That said, the change in temperature is apparent only in parts of the room where the air delivery from the fan is constant.

With a limited degree of horizontal swing, it is better to face the fan towards the area where you usually spend most time to get the optimal experience.

The Orient Electric Cloud 3 comes with a remote control, which is a simple unit with a dedicated key for swing control, fan speed, cooling speed, and more. The keys, however, are not backlit. Therefore, it is a bit of a hassle to operate the remote in the dark. The fan supports three-level of fan and cooling speeds and both of these are independent. It essentially means you can set the cooling speed to full capacity (three) even when you do not want the fan to run at its max. The fan is noisy at peak speeds, but works discreetly at low settings. The water motor makes no sound, and for better.

As for the specifications, the fan does not have an energy efficient BLDC motor but a regular motor of 60W power. The water motor adds another 65W to power consumption, taking the total to 125W. That said, it is not the most power efficient fan. With an empty tank, the Orient Electric Cloud 3 weighs 8.7 kg. It is not lightweight, yet easy to move – thanks to castor wheels and a dedicated handle space to lift the unit. There is no smart connectivity or related features here, but it is convenient to use with the remote control.

Verdict

The Orient Electric Cloud 3 is a novel pedestal fan good for spaces where coolers and air conditioners cannot be installed. It is, however, not an alternative to any of these. It cools the air and subsequently brings down the temperature, but the water-based cooling technology has its limitations – it may not work as efficiently during the humid weather conditions. That said, the Orient Electric Cloud 3 is not for everyone but there certainly is an audience for it.