Paytm stock slumps nearly 8% on Alibaba exit, ends at Rs 651 a share on NSE

Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) slumped nearly 8 per cent on Friday amid reports that China's Group has sold its remaining stake in the company. The stock ended at Rs 651, down 7.8 per cent over its previous day’s close on the NSE, where over Rs 3,000 crore worth of equity changed hands.

Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or about 3.5 per cent of the company's total share capital, changed hands in 15 blocks at a price between Rs 690.25 rupees and Rs 655 rupees before 11 a.m., as per a report quoting Refinitiv data.

Last month, had sold a 3.1 per cent stake in through a block deal.

According to the company’s December 2022 shareholding, had a 6.26 per cent stake in and another affiliate firm Ant Financial held 24.86 per cent stake.