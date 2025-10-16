Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Apple AI search chief Ke Yang to leave for Meta weeks after AKI appointment

Apple AI search chief Ke Yang to leave for Meta weeks after AKI appointment

The group is developing features to make the Siri voice assistant more ChatGPT-like by adding the ability to pull information from the web

Apple

The new version of Siri will also include features delayed from earlier this year. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mark Gurman
 
The Apple Inc. executive leading an effort to develop AI-driven web search is stepping down, marking the latest in a string of high-profile exits from the company’s artificial intelligence division.
 
The executive, Ke Yang, is leaving for Meta Platforms Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Just weeks ago, he was appointed head of a team called Answers, Knowledge and Information, or AKI. The group is developing features to make the Siri voice assistant more ChatGPT-like by adding the ability to pull information from the web.
 
That team is central to a major Siri revamp planned for March, part of Apple’s broader effort to revive its struggling AI operations. The new version of Siri will also include features delayed from earlier this year, such as the ability to tap into personal data to handle more complex requests. 
 

Also Read

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges to boost China investment despite Trump tensions

Tech Wrap October 15

Tech Wrap Oct 15: Samsung XR headset, Apple MacBook, Dyson Purifier Cool

Apple

Apple lobbies Centre to change tax law on high-end iPhone machinery

Apple's new MacBook (Source: Apple SVP Marketing,Greg Joswiak on X)

Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

The base for Apple's smart home display will resemble a HomePod mini

Apple to expand smart home mfg with tabletop robot and home hub in Vietnam

 
The Answers feature, in particular, was designed to help Apple better compete with OpenAI, Perplexity and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Gemini in the AI-powered search market — a space rapidly gaining traction among both smartphone and computer users.
 
Yang recently became a direct report to John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of AI and machine learning. He had led the search-focused elements of the AKI group before taking over the entire division — a move that followed the departure of its previous head, Robby Walker.
 
Representatives for Apple and Meta didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
The new Siri is being developed as a joint effort between Apple’s artificial intelligence and machine learning group, known as AIML, and the Siri engineering team now overseen by Craig Federighi’s software organization. 
 
Within AIML, Yang was regarded as the most prominent executive working on the new Siri initiative. His exit ranks among the biggest departures from Apple’s AI organization this year — a period marked by a steady exodus of top researchers building the company’s AI core models.
 
Roughly a dozen members of that team — known internally as Apple Foundation Models — have departed, including its founder and lead scientist, Ruoming Pang. He and a number of others also joined Meta, which is building a new group called Superintelligence Labs.
 
Several of the Apple team’s remaining members expect many more people to leave in the coming months. 
 
Sam Wiseman, a New York–based Apple researcher, left earlier this month to join Reflection AI. And one of Apple’s most senior remaining researchers, Chong Wang, departed for Meta last week. 
 
In August, the social networking giant hired Frank Chu, another senior leader in Apple’s AI group. He also led search-related AI teams. 
 
The continued departures underscore the instability within Apple’s AI ranks at a time when it’s racing to catch up with OpenAI and Google, both of which are advancing quickly in generative AI and search. Apple also has been interviewing outside replacements for Giannandrea, Bloomberg News has reported.
 
With Yang’s exit, the AKI team is being relocated under Benoit Dupin, a Giannandrea deputy who oversees machine learning-related cloud infrastructure for Apple. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from firing workers during shutdown

Pete Hegseth

US Defence Secy Hegseth's plane diverted to UK due to cracked windshield

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

France is on brink as President Macron's govt faces no-confidence votes

prisoners, Gaza peace deal

Aid trucks enter Gaza as dispute over hostage bodies is temporarily paused

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

US government shutdown costing economy $15 billion a day, says Bessent

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple AI technology artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksColorOS 16Gold-Silver Price TodayBengaluru Infrastructure DebateTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon