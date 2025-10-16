Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Defence Secy Hegseth's plane diverted to UK due to cracked windshield

After Hegseth left Brussels, open source flight trackers spotted his C-32 lose altitude and begin broadcasting an emergency signal

Pete Hegseth

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom because a windshield cracked on a flight back to the US from a NATO meeting and all aboard are safe, the Pentagon said.

The plane landed "based on standard procedures", Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a post on X.

After Hegseth left Brussels, open source flight trackers spotted his C-32 lose altitude and begin broadcasting an emergency signal.

No members of the Pentagon press corps were travelling with Hegseth, as was regular practice under previous defence secretaries. Instead, Pentagon reporters were emptying their desks and cleaning out their workspaces after rejecting new rules for journalists based in the Pentagon.

 

In February, an Air Force C-32 carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch, was similarly forced to return to Washington after an issue with the cockpit windshield. The incident occurred about 90 minutes after the flight took off from Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington.

The C-32, a specially-configured version of the Boeing 757-200 commercial airplane, transports US leaders, including the vice president, first lady and members of the Cabinet and Congress.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

