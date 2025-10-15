Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

Apple teases a new MacBook with a cryptic 'V' outline, signalling the arrival of a next-generation M5 chip-powered model

Apple's new MacBook (Source: Apple SVP Marketing,Greg Joswiak on X)

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Apple has announced that a new MacBook model is “coming soon.” Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared a short video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Something powerful is coming.” The teaser shows a laptop silhouette shaped like the Roman numeral “V,” strongly suggesting that the upcoming MacBook will be powered by Apple’s next-generation M5-series chip.
 
Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is preparing to introduce M5-powered MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models later this week. While Apple has yet to confirm any details about the new iPad Pro, the teaser video aligns closely with Gurman’s report, indicating that the MacBook shown is likely the new M5 MacBook Pro. Gurman also mentioned that the company could debut the second-generation Vision Pro headset alongside the updated MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.
 

M5 MacBook Pro: What to expect

According to Gurman’s report, the new MacBook Pro will initially launch in a standard 14-inch variant powered by the base M5 chip. Typically, Apple offers higher-end configurations with “Pro” and “Max” chips in both 14-inch and 16-inch models, but these versions may not arrive immediately. Gurman stated that Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are still in limited production, which could delay the release of those variants until early 2026.

  As for the new M5 chip itself, MacRumors reports that it will be built on TSMC’s latest three-nanometer process, offering improvements in both speed and power efficiency. The M5 is expected to feature a 10-core CPU and deliver roughly 12 per cent faster multi-core performance than the M4 chip.
 
Aside from the processor upgrade, Apple isn’t expected to make major design changes to the MacBook Pro. The overall design will likely remain similar to the current M4-powered models, though MacRumors suggests that Apple could introduce a new colour option—possibly a new shade of blue. 
  Other potential upgrades for the M5 MacBook Pro include a new 18MP Center Stage front-facing camera, similar to the one used on the iPhone 17, and Apple’s new N1 networking chip, which supports Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7. For reference, the N1 chip is Apple’s in-house networking silicon that first appeared last month in the iPhone Air.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

