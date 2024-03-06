Sensex (    %)
                        
Apple cancels Epic Games' developer account, Fortnite ios hangs in balance

Epic Games said it had intended to use the developer account to bring its online marketplace, Epic Games Store, and the Fortnite game to iOS devices in Europe

Epic Games

"This is a serious violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act) and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices," Epic Games said

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Apple has terminated Epic Games' developer account, the Fortnite video-game maker said on Wednesday, the latest escalation in a bitter battle between the companies over app store fees charged by the iPhone maker.

Epic Games said it had intended to use the developer account to bring its online marketplace, Epic Games Store, and the Fortnite game to iOS devices in Europe.
 
"This is a serious violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act) and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices," Epic Games said.
 
"Dev account secured, let's go!" the game developer said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, only weeks ago.
 
Apple and the European Commission, the executive body of the EU, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
Apple in January proposed certain changes ahead of a March 7 deadline to comply with certain conditions of the DMA, a legislation meant to make it easier for European users to move between competing services.
 
The company said it would allow alternative app stores on iPhones and an opt-out from using the in-app payments system, but set a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents per user account per year for developers who sign up for the new regime.
 
The two companies have been in a legal battle since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on iPhones and other devices violated U.S. antitrust rules.
 
The Fortnite developer also alleged on Wednesday that by terminating its developer account, Apple was removing one of the largest potential competitors to the Apple App Store.

Topics : Apple gaming industry software developers Gaming

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

