Apple to put up on sale limited Vision Pro headsets at Feb 2 launch: Report

Apple will likely produce between 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro for its launch on February 2, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a post dated January 12 on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ming-Chi Kuo stated that he expects the upcoming Apple product to sell out soon as the shipment is not large.

In his post, Kuo said that Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of the Vision Pro, yet the user expectation from the product along with the base of core fans and heavy users will make it a sell out soon after the release despite the high price. Whether the “demand for Vision Pro can be sustained after the novelty wears off” cannot be guaranteed, he added.

Earlier this week, in a post on Medium, Kuo said that the “Vision Pro’s MR/XR specifications and software are well above the industry average, so users are sure to be impressed by the product at first glance and can expect to see high praise for the Vision Pro’s user experience on the internet in general after the launch”. He believes that the company could maintain sales momentum and attract more developers if it provides details about the Vision Pro’s product positioning and key applications before pre-orders or launch.

In his post, Kuo also stated that the “lower-priced and second-generation versions that many investors have been waiting for have yet to be officially kicked off”. However, the feedback for Vision Pro after its launch will likely help Apple to decide on the models planned for later.

Apple recently announced that the Vision Pro headset will be available in the US from February 2 with pre-orders starting on January 19. The mixed reality headset is priced at $3,499 and costs more than thrice as much compared with the most expensive headset from Meta’s Quest line of mixed-and-virtual reality devices.