Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ArcelorMittal's Bosnia steel plant reports nearly $88 million net loss

The results were hit by a 12% annual drop in demand, a 20% rise in electricity prices and 22% lower prices of the metal on the global market, the Bosnian business added

ArcelorMittal

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ArcelorMittal's Zenica steel plant in Bosnia suffered a loss of 159 million Bosnian marka ($88.2 million) in 2023, with long-term debt up 400% at 80 million marka, it said on Friday.
 
The results were hit by a 12% annual drop in demand, a 20% rise in electricity prices and 22% lower prices of the metal on the global market, the Bosnian business added.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As our 2023 financial results published today show, ArcelorMittal Zenica has found itself in a very challenging situation," the company said, adding that it did not expect market conditions to improve in the coming months.
 
In January, the ArcelorMittal Zenica resumed output after halting production in November due to a drop in steel demand in Europe.
After posting net profits in 2021 and 2022, the company suffered accumulated losses of 201 million marka in 2023, reducing its capital by 45%, it said.

Also Read

SC allows IOC-ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to resolve dispute via arbitration

ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

EU leaders to hold summit with Western Balkans nations for joining the bloc

Nato committed to Bosnia's territorial integrity condemns Russian influence

Steel firms to hike qtrly contract prices after downward revision earlier

IMF ready to work with new govt in Pakistan to ensure economic stability

World Bank needs to restructure itself, attract private capital: N K Singh

Putin aims to bring back lost colonies of USSR with Ukraine war: Estonia FM

Over 95 GB of Indian immigration data stolen by China-linked hacking group

Know about 'Odysseus', Intuitive Machines' private lander on Moon: 5 points

Topics : ArcelorMittal Steel Market Steel producers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon