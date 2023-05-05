close

As AI stirs tech space, Prez Biden summons Pichai, Nadella for discussions

The discussions were about establishing government oversight and an arrangement of regulations to manage the developments in AI

BS Web Team New Delhi
White House

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
As the world struggles to make peace with the recent developments in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, the Biden administration summoned top tech leaders to discuss the issue on Thursday, May 4, a Times of India (TOI) report said.
The officials included leading tech personalities like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. The discussions were about establishing government oversight and an arrangement of regulations to manage the developments in AI.

The discussions held at the White House meeting were followed by President Biden's advice in which he said that private sector companies are obligated to act responsibly as they develop AI-based products. They must ensure public safety and give due consideration to the risks presented by such technologies, he added.
Apart from Pichai and Nadella, chiefs of leading start-ups in the AI space were also part of the meeting which was presided over by US Vice-President Kamala Harris. NSA Jake Sullivan, Biden's Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Director of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar were among the key government officials present in the meeting, TOI reported.

Unabated developments in the AI space have raised concerns around the world. The discussion has gained momentum after the astonishing success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's AI tool, ChatGPT.
To manage any unintended consequences from the developments in AI, the US administration has advised private companies to consider all aspects that may have implications for democratic institutions, jobs in America, and civil rights.

Earlier, leading tech leaders such as former Google CEO Eric Schmitt and Tesla's Elon Musk had expressed their apprehensions about the potential risks of AI. Elon Musk, in his famous statement, had spoken about hitting the "pause button" in AI developments for a month.
First Published: May 05 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

