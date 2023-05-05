Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices in Asia markets as energy market weakens

By Alex Longley and Sharon Cho



Saudi Arabia lowered oil prices for customers in its main market of Asia after futures slumped, with traders fretting about the health of the global economy.

A Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders from last week forecasted a slightly bigger drop of 45 cents. State-controlled Saudi Aramco cut all official selling prices for Asia in June. The company’s key Arab Light grade was reduced to $2.55 a barrel above the regional benchmark, 25 cents less than the price for this month.

The company raised all prices for European customers and left most US grades unchanged. Aramco sells about 60% of its crude shipments to Asia, most of them under long-term contracts, pricing for which is reviewed each month. China, Japan, South Korea and India are the biggest buyers.



Brent crude futures jumped above $87 a barrel after the announcement, but are now back to $73 and down 9% this month, signaling how bearish investors have become. The kingdom is the world’s largest oil exporter and leads the OPEC+ group of producers along with Russia. Several members of the 23-nation alliance, including Riyadh, decided early last month to cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day, saying it was a “precautionary measure” to stabilize the market.