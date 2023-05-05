close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jordan renews crude supply deal with Iraq, will import 10,000 barrels a day

Jordan suspended its oil imports from Iraqi after the previous extension expired on March 31

IANS Amman
crude oil

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jordan and Iraq reached have a deal to renew the export of Iraqi crude to the kingdom under preferential terms, Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a statement.

The deal was signed by Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh and Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani in Baghdad on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the deal, Jordan will start importing 10,000 barrels of crude per day for a period of a year starting from June, the Jordan News Agency reported, citing an Iraq Ministry of Oil statement.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, Jordan imports around 10,000 barrels per day from Iraq, based on the monthly average price of Brent crude oil minus $16 per barrel to cover the difference in quality and transportation costs.

The 10,000 barrels cover around 7 per cent of Jordan's daily needs, according to the ministry.

Jordan suspended its oil imports from Iraqi after the previous extension expired on March 31.

Also Read

Biden aide speaks to Saudi prince on 'progress' towards Yemen war end

Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

'Dramatic decrease' in Islamic State activities in Iraq and Syria: US

Ex-Uber security chief Sullivan sentenced for data-breach cover-up

Ukraine Air Force shoots down own drone over Kiev after 'losing control'

US effort to extradite WikiLeaks founder Assange not worth it: Australia PM

Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past

King Charles' coronation: Rising popularity can't mask monarchy's problems

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jordan Iraq Crude Oil

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Jordan renews crude supply deal with Iraq, will import 10,000 barrels a day

crude oil
1 min read

Ex-Uber security chief Sullivan sentenced for data-breach cover-up

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Criticism of Uddhav in Sharad Pawar's book is wrong information: Raut

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

Sundram Fasteners hits new life-time high; gains 5% on solid Q4 earnings

Sundram Fasteners Q2 net up 20%; firm plans EV foray in domestic market
2 min read

Portfolio created by ChatGPT reports better returns than top funds in UK

ChatGPT
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US weekly jobless claims rise as higher borrowing costs cool demand

US jobless data
3 min read

ECB raises rates by 25 bps to 3.25% in inflation fight in a 7th hike

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

UBS weighs options for sale of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, say reports

UBS-Credit Suisse
3 min read

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

H1B visa
2 min read

J&J, cancer victims ordered to start settlement talks in bankruptcy

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon