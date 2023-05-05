Jordan renews crude supply deal with Iraq, will import 10,000 barrels a day

Jordan and Iraq reached have a deal to renew the export of Iraqi crude to the kingdom under preferential terms, Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a statement.

The deal was signed by Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh and Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani in Baghdad on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the deal, Jordan will start importing 10,000 barrels of crude per day for a period of a year starting from June, the Jordan News Agency reported, citing an Iraq Ministry of Oil statement.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, Jordan imports around 10,000 barrels per day from Iraq, based on the monthly average price of Brent crude oil minus $16 per barrel to cover the difference in quality and transportation costs.

The 10,000 barrels cover around 7 per cent of Jordan's daily needs, according to the ministry.

Jordan suspended its oil imports from Iraqi after the previous extension expired on March 31.

Also Read Biden aide speaks to Saudi prince on 'progress' towards Yemen war end Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East? 'Dramatic decrease' in Islamic State activities in Iraq and Syria: US Ex-Uber security chief Sullivan sentenced for data-breach cover-up Ukraine Air Force shoots down own drone over Kiev after 'losing control' US effort to extradite WikiLeaks founder Assange not worth it: Australia PM Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past King Charles' coronation: Rising popularity can't mask monarchy's problems

--IANS

int/sha