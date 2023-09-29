close
At least 34 people killed, over 130 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district, Geo News reported

blast

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
At least 34 people were killed and over 130 injured in a suicide blast near a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, according to media reports.
The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district, Geo News reported.
Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased.
The explosion took place when people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.
City Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Javed Lehri said the explosion was a suicide blast and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP's car.
Lehri said that the wounded are being shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

At least 34 people were killed and over 130 injured in the blast, the Dawn newspaper quoted Dr Saeed Mirwani, chief executive officer of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, as saying.
Some of the injured were in critical condition.
Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung. He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.
The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings, Achakzai said. The explosion is unbearable.
He further said caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has directed authorities to arrest those responsible for the blast.
Meanwhile, interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the blast.
Topics : Pakistan Bomb blast terrorist

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon