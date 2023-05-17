close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Police deployed in UP's Tilhar after post on Prophet flares tempers

Security stepped up in Tilhar area of district after large number of people gathered outside police station demanding arrest of a youth accused of sharing social media post on Prophet, police said

Press Trust of India Shahjahanpur (UP)
police, lockdown, coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Security was stepped up in the Tilhar area of the district here after a large number of people gathered outside a police station demanding the arrest of a youth accused of sharing a social media post on Prophet Mohammad, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has since been arrested and police have been deployed at his house to prevent any flare-ups.

Police were deployed at all intersections of the Tilhar town as a precautionary measure, they said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI that one Varun Dhawan, a resident of Dabhaura village under Tilhar Police Station, had on Tuesday shared a post related to the Prophet on his social media account. He had picked the post from another social media handle, the SP said.

The accused later deleted the post, which was in Urdu, and also released a video saying he had shared the post by mistake, the officer said. The accused also said in the video that his intention was never to hurt the sentiments of any religion, but by then the post had gone viral, he added.

Later on Tuesday evening, hundreds of people reached the Tilhar Police Station creating a ruckus and demanding that Dhawan be arrested immediately, the SP said.

Also Read

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Delhi: Multi-layer security cover in place for Republic Day celebrations

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Why has Anand Mohan become a headache for the Nitish Kumar administration

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

Cong irked as Vijayan's escort vehicle nearly rams into protesting workers

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen would destabilise elected MCD: SC

Insurance scam case: CBI searches at 12 locations in Rajasthan, Delhi

Circle Officer (CO) Tilhar Priyank Jain said as soon as he received information about the matter, he went to the spot and tried to pacify the people but the size of the crowd kept growing. Police then called for more forces at the station and a team was sent to arrest the accused.

Dhawan was taken into custody and sent to another police station in the district, the CO said.

Jain said the protestors continued to agitate despite the arrest and dispersed only when newly elected municipal chairman Hajra Begum's husband appealed to them to return to their homes, the CO said.

However, some protestors headed towards Dhawan's village, forcing police to deploy forces outside his house, he said.

Police continue to patrol Dabhaura and are keeping a watch at his house, where his sister's wedding is also scheduled to take place. "Now the situation is normal," Jain said.

Dhawan has been arrested allegedly for "hurting religious sentiments" and he will be sent to jail today, the CO added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Social Media

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight

Air India
1 min read

Police deployed in UP's Tilhar after post on Prophet flares tempers

police, lockdown, coronavirus
2 min read

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

New Delhi's India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog in 2019. (Bloomberg)
2 min read

Hostel fire that killed 6 people was arson, says New Zealand police

Fire
3 min read

Amid political row, Hindu Mahasabha activists 'purify' Trimbakeshwar Temple

Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon