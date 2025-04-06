Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Security forces recover large cache of arms in Manipur, arrest 6 insurgents

Security forces recover large cache of arms in Manipur, arrest 6 insurgents

The operations were undertaken in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the hill and valley districts of Imphal

Security, Manipur Security

Security personnel conduct a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

A series of information-based joint operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations in Manipur resulted in the apprehension of six cadres and the recovery of twenty-two weapons, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The operations were undertaken in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the hill and valley districts of Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Churachandpur and Bishnupur between April 4 and 05, 2025, said the Army.

Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district. 

In Chandpur of Bishnupur district, four weapons comprising one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one Carbine, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered by Army and Manipur Police on 04 April 2025 and one SLR, one 303 Rifle, one gun with a telescopic sight, one 0.177gun, two Pistols, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Khongam Pat of Imphal West.

 

On the same day, in Kakching district Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered two pistols, ammunition and war-like stores from Khongjom Khebaching, Churachandpur district. Two caders were also recovered from D Vaison of the same district.

In Imphal East district, one Carbine, four Pistols, one .22 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, two Single Bore Barrel Rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Ngariyan Hill.

The apprehended individuals and recovered stores have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

Earlier on April 5, Security forces recovered arms and ammunition during the search operations and area domination conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur, stated an official press release. In one such operation, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Laisoi hill areas under Keibul Lamjao Police Station, in Bishnupur district.

The recovered items included SLR rifles, carbines, and live rounds.In another operation, security forces arrested two UNLF(P) cadres, Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh alias Thomba and Khundrakpam Charles, who were involved in the abduction of one Laitonjam Dilip Singh from his residence in Imphal West District. The abductee was rescued, and the suspects were arrested from a house in the Nambol Phoijing area in Bishnupur district, as per the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

