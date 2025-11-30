Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 4 dead, 10 injured in shooting at banquet hall in California

At least 4 dead, 10 injured in shooting at banquet hall in California

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, said the victims included both children and adults

Shooting, Gun

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Stockton
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident, Brent said during a news conference at the scene.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.

Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hong Kong fire

Hong Kong mourns as deadly fire claims 128 lives, sparks safety crackdown

Europe, shoppers

Eurozone inflation near 2% likely to keep ECB rates steady in December

China manufacturing

China's factory activity slumps for longest stretch on record in Nov

Argentina flag

Ex-military officers rally in Argentina in latest sign of political shift

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff for talks on US peace plan

Topics : California US Shooting California shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon