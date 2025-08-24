Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
At least one dead, three injured in Moscow shopping centre explosion

At least one dead, three injured in Moscow shopping centre explosion

The blast happened on the third floor of the Central Children's Store shopping mall, on Lubyanka Square

accident

Emergency services said the blast was caused by a gas cylinder, according to the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least one person was killed on Sunday in an explosion at a prominent retail building in central Moscow, emergency services said.

The blast happened on the third floor of the Central Children's Store shopping mall, on Lubyanka Square.

Emergency services said the blast was caused by a gas cylinder, according to the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

Two of the injured were hospitalised, Moscow's Department of Health said.

City mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the incident was likely caused by a technical malfunction of equipment.

The building was evacuated following the explosion.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the incident.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Moscow blast Russia

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

