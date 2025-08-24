Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / UN nuclear watchdog says radiation near Kursk plant at normal levels

UN nuclear watchdog says radiation near Kursk plant at normal levels

Russia's defence ministry said at least 95 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted across more than a dozen Russian regions on August 24

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

"Monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in post on X. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Sunday confirmed normal radiation levels near the Kursk nuclear power plant 60 km (38 miles) from the border with Ukraine. 
"Monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in post on X. 
Russia's defence ministry said at least 95 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted across more than a dozen Russian regions on August 24, the day Ukraine celebrates its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. 
The Kursk nuclear power plant said that air defences shot down a drone that detonated near the plant just after midnight, damaging an auxiliary transformer and forcing a 50% reduction in the operating capacity at reactor No. 3.
 

Topics : nuclear power nuclear plant Russia Ukraine Conflict United Nations

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

