Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant

Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant

A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defence systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Representative Image: Radiation levels at the site and in the surrounding area have not exceeded normal limits | AP/PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a short-lived fire at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, damaged an auxiliary transformer and led to reduction in the operating capacity at one of the plant's units, the plant's press service reported early on Sunday. 
"A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defence systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant," the press service said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. 
"Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer." 
The press service added that there were no injuries, but as a result of the denotation, unit three of the plant was reduced to 50 per cent capacity. The destroyed drone also sparked a fire that has since been extinguished, the press service said. 
 
Radiation levels at the site and in the surrounding area have not exceeded normal limits, the press service added. 

Also Read

baltic states, trucks, transport, road, traffic

Baltic states seek to fight back against Russian 'electronic warfare'

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' in strained Russia-US ties

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at major decision on Russia-Ukraine war within two weeks

Donald Trump, Zelenskyy

That Oval Office frame & India: Lessons from Trump's deal with Europepremium

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

Russia says no Putin-Zelenskyy summit planned, cites lack of agenda

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said its strikes inside Russia are in response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine and are aimed at destroying infrastructure deemed crucial to Moscow's overall military efforts. 
Reuters could not independently verify the report. It was not immediately clear at what part of the plant the fire occurred. 
Earlier, Russia's federal free-to-air television network REN TV reported, citing the plant's press service, that the transformer is not a part of the nuclear section of the plant.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jerome Powell

Markets eye US inflation, Powell's warning and key global data flow

Shanghai skyline

China's market bull run defies slowdown fears, stoking bubble risks

Parcels

European postal services suspend shipment of packages to US over tariffs

High temperatures

US heatwave smothers Pacific Northwest, poses risk in California, Arizona

Donald Trump, Trump

'Never saw Trump act improperly', says Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein ties

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia nuclear plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon