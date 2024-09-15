Business Standard
Attempt to murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina, 58 others in B'desh

Over 230 people were killed in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led government

Sheikh Hasina

The case accuses 59 people, including Hasina, former whip Iqbalur Rahim and Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Chairman Imdad Sarkar. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

A fresh case has been filed against Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 58 others on the charges of attempting to murder a student during the violent clashes that led to the fall of her government last month, a media report said on Sunday.
It was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old former premier, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.
The case was filed on Friday by 22-year-old Fahim Faisal, who claimed he was shot and injured during an anti-government protest in Dinajpur on August 4, a day before the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
 
With this, the tally of cases against Hasina has reached 155, including 136 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, eight for attempted murder and one for the attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party procession, the report said.
According to the case statement, protesters were assaulted with firearms and local weapons, resulting in multiple injuries to Faisal, who was treated at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and recovered partially.
The case accuses 59 people, including Hasina, former whip Iqbalur Rahim and Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Chairman Imdad Sarkar.
Over 230 people were killed in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students first started in mid-July.

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

