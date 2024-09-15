Business Standard
Home / World News / Committed to helping Bangladesh expand economic opportunities, says US

Committed to helping Bangladesh expand economic opportunities, says US

The US on Sunday assured Bangladesh's interim government of its commitment to helping the country expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, and uphold human rights.

White House

The US commitment came as a high-level US delegation met Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US on Sunday assured Bangladesh's interim government of its commitment to helping the country expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, and uphold human rights.
The US commitment came as a high-level US delegation met Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We are committed to helping expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, uphold human rights, and mitigate climate risks with our partner, Bangladesh," the US Embassy in Dhaka posted on X after the meeting.
The US delegation at the meeting was headed by Assistant Secretary for International Finance of the US Department of Treasury Brent Neiman. The delegation also included US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, The Daily Star newspaper said.
 
"Great to meet the foreign affairs adviser at Padma House," said the embassy.
Neiman also met Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.

More From This Section

Iran missile

Missile from Yemen lands in central Israel, sets off air raid sirens

Alberto Fujimori

Alberto Fujimori, Peru's former prez, buried after 3 days of mourning

Donald Trump, Trump

Jury to rule on 'Trump Train' surrounding Democratics bus in 2020 election

Iran, Iran flag

Iran successfully launches satellite in its programme criticised by West

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden admin rule to limit flaring of gas

After the meeting, the embassy said: We support Bangladesh's path towards renewed dynamism and growth. Our engagement with top economic policymakers centred on the authorities' efforts to propel economic growth, job creation, and sustainability, including through engaging with international financial institutions.
The six-member interagency delegation reached Dhaka on Saturday.
The US delegation is also scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and attend a working lunch hosted by the foreign secretary in the state guest house Padma.
Earlier, the US State Department said the discussions will focus on how the US can contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability, and development priorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bangladesh Protest

Bangladesh crisis: Hindus protest over demand for new minority law, justice

bjp flag,lok sabha

JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for vote bank: BJP

IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN: Comparing both sides' bowling attacks ahead of Test series

Khaleda Zia

Former B'desh PM Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital, advised several tests

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh interim govt urges pause in Durga Puja activities during namaz

Topics : Bangladesh Dhaka United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon