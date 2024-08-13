Business Standard
Home / World News / Auto union sues Trump, Musk for intimidating workers in X interview

Auto union sues Trump, Musk for intimidating workers in X interview

In a statement Tuesday, the union said the complaint centered on disparaging comments made by Trump on the platform

In a recent interview with Elon Musk (Left), Donald Trump praised global leaders like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un while criticising President Joe Biden, claiming his leadership could have prevented the Ukraine invasion. Image: X

Trump suggested that employers could fire workers for going on strike, according to the union. | Image: X

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ian Kullgren

The United Auto Workers union has filed an unfair labor practice charge against former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, arguing that the two men illegally intimidated workers in a Monday night interview on X.
 
In a statement Tuesday, the union said the complaint centered on disparaging comments made by Trump on the platform, which was formally known as Twitter, about striking workers. Trump suggested that employers could fire workers for going on strike, according to the union.
Unfair labor practice charges are filed with and investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

