Auto union sues Trump, Musk for intimidating workers in X interview

The United Auto Workers union has filed an unfair labor practice charge against former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, arguing that the two men illegally intimidated workers in a Monday night interview on X.



In a statement Tuesday, the union said the complaint centered on disparaging comments made by Trump on the platform, which was formally known as Twitter, about striking workers. Trump suggested that employers could fire workers for going on strike, according to the union.

Unfair labor practice charges are filed with and investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.