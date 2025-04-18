Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Baltimore judge temporarily limits DOGE access to social security data

Baltimore judge temporarily limits DOGE access to social security data

US District Judge Ellen Hollander issued a preliminary injunction in the case, which was brought by a group of labour unions and retirees

A federal judge on Thursday imposed new restrictions on billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. (Photo: PTI)

AP Baltimore
Apr 18 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

A federal judge on Thursday imposed new restrictions on billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, limiting its access to Social Security systems that hold personal data on millions of Americans.

US District Judge Ellen Hollander issued a preliminary injunction in the case, which was brought by a group of labour unions and retirees who allege DOGE's recent actions violate privacy laws and present massive information security risks. Hollander had previously issued a temporary restraining order.

The injunction does allow DOGE staffers to access data that's been redacted or stripped of anything personally identifiable, if they undergo training and background checks.

 

During a federal court hearing Tuesday in Baltimore, Hollander repeatedly asked the government's attorneys why DOGE needs seemingly unfettered access to the agency's troves of sensitive personal information to uncover Social Security fraud.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

