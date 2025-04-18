Friday, April 18, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US airstrikes targeting Yemeni oil port kill 20 people, say Houthis

US airstrikes targeting Yemeni oil port kill 20 people, say Houthis

The strikes, confirmed by the US military's Central Command, represent one of the highest death tolls so far

US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping

US airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed 20 people and wounded 50 others.

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

US airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed 20 people and wounded 50 others, the group said early Friday.

The strikes, confirmed by the US military's Central Command, represent one of the highest death tolls so far in the campaign launched by the administration of President Donald Trump that began March 15.

The Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel aired graphic footage of the aftermath of the attack, showing corpses strewn across the site.

In a statement, Central Command said that US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years.

 

This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully, it added. It did not acknowledge any casualties.

