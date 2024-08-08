Muhammad Yunus among over 2 dozen Nobel winners to head state: Check list

Shortly after Hasina fled to India for safety reasons, Bangladesh Army chief Waqar-uz-Zaman announced in a televised national address that an interim government would be formed to head the nation and urged the public to restore peace.

On Wednesday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced that Yunus had been appointed as the leader of Bangladesh's interim government. The Nobel laureate, while accepting the bid, appealed for peace as the authorities scrambled to contain violence, especially aimed at Awami League officials and authorities in the aftermath of the Hasina government’s collapse.

With this development, Yunus will become the 31st Nobel Laureate to head a state.

Before him, noted leaders including Nelson Mandela, Aung San Suu Kyi, and Anwar Sadat featured among the list of Nobel Prize winners who were also leaders of their countries before or after receiving the award or while being in office.

List of Nobel winners who also became head of state:

1) Theodore Roosevelt - US

2) Woodrow Wilson - US

3) Hjalmar Branting - Sweden

4) Winston Churchill - UK

5) Willy Brandt - Germany

6) Anwar Sadat - Egypt

7) Menachem Begin - Israel

8) Oscar Arias Sánchez - Costa Rica

9) Mikhail Gorbachev - Soviet Union

10) Frederik Willem de Klerk - South Africa

11) Yitzhak Rabin - Israel

12) Yasser Arafat - Palestine

13) Kim Dae-jung - South Korea

14) Barack Obama - US

15) Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - Liberia

16) Juan Manuel Santos - Colombia

17) Abiy Ahmed Ali - Ethiopia

18) Auguste Beernaert - Belgium

19) Léon Bourgeois - France

20) Aristide Briand - France

21) Gustav Stresemann - Germany

22) Lester Bowles Pearson - Canada

23) Eisaku Sato - Japan

24) Lech Walesa - Poland

25) Aung San Suu Kyi - Myanmar

26) Nelson Mandela - South Africa

27) Shimon Peres - Israel

28) Jose Ramos Horta - East Timor

29) Jimmy Carter - US

30) Martti Ahtisaari - Finland