A Dolce and Gabbana perfume for Rs 9,000. But this one is for dogs

Ever find yourself splurging on a new perfume and thinking, “Why not do the same for my pet?” Well, Dolce & Gabbana are making that dream a reality with their latest luxury launch. The Italian fashion giant has introduced an opulent dog perfume, lovingly named after Domenico Dolce's cherished pet, "Fefe".

This alcohol-free "scented mist" promises to envelop your furry friend in an aura of sophistication, blending fresh ylang-ylang, soft musk, and warm sandalwood. The Dolce & Gabbana website states that the fragrance "blends fresh and delicate notes of ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood".

"It’s a tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine," the Italian brand said. It is available for 99 Euros (around Rs 9,000).

The luxury dog fragrance comes in a green glass bottle, featuring a gold-plated paw print. The brand described the bottle as, "this fragrance is housed in a sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.”

Dog owners have been advised to apply the perfume by first spraying it on their hands and then gently rubbing their dog’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail to provide a moment of fragrant indulgence. Alternatively, it can be sprayed directly onto the fur, though it’s recommended to steer clear of the nose area.

“No animals were mistreated during the making of this campaign. Their safety was fully protected,” Dolce & Gabbana said.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has issued a caution about using products that might interfere with a dog's sense of smell.

The Guardian quoted RSPCA senior scientific officer Alice Potter as saying, “Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it. Therefore, we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs."