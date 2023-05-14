close

Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries that impose sanctions: PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from countries that impose sanctions against it.

IANS Dhaka
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from countries that impose sanctions against it.

The prime minister made the remarks on Saturday when inaugurating the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There is now a tendency to impose sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have made a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will impose sanctions," said the prime minister.

Hasina had earlier slammed the US sanctions on officials of Bangladesh's special security force unit Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over alleged rights abuse, saying the move was "very condemnable act."

She said the elite force has immensely contributed to the South Asian country's efforts in containing militancy and terrorism.

In December 2021, the US Departments of Treasury and the Department of State imposed human rights-related sanctions on the RAB and its seven incumbent and former top officials.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh

First Published: May 14 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

