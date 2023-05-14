close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EU imports high-tech products worth euro 482 bn from extra-EU nations

In 2022, the EU imported Euro 482 billion worth of high-tech products from extra-EU countries (+22 per cent compared with 2021), according to an estimate published by Eurostat

ANI Europe
European Union

European Union

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 2022, the EU imported Euro 482 billion worth of high-tech products from extra-EU countries (+22 per cent compared with 2021), according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Exports to these countries reached Euro 446 billion (+16 per cent compared with 2021).

In 2022, over half of the EU's high-tech imports from non-EU countries came from China (38 per cent; Euro 183 billion) and the United States (19 per cent; Euro91 billion), with other top partners being Switzerland (six per cent; Euro 30 billion), Taiwan (five per cent; Euro 23 billion) and the United Kingdom and Vietnam (each four per cent; EUR20 and EUR18 billion, respectively).

The most significant category of high-tech products imported from non-EU countries was electronics-telecommunications (Euro 202 billion).

For three of the top six high-tech import partners, the largest imported category was electronics-telecommunications: Vietnam (74 per cent of high-tech imports from Vietnam; Euro 13 billion), Taiwan (69 per cent; Euro 16 billion) and China (55 per cent; Euro 101 billion).

For Switzerland, the largest category was pharmacy (68 per cent of high-tech imports from Switzerland; Euro 20 billion). For the United States (35 per cent; Euro 32 billion) and the United Kingdom (28 per cent; Euro 6 billion), it was aerospace.

For high-tech exports to non-EU countries, the United States was the top trading partner in 2022 (26 per cent; Euro 118 billion), with China second (12 per cent; Euro 53 billion). These countries were followed by the United Kingdom (9%; EUR42 billion), Switzerland (six per cent; Euro 28 billion), Japan (four per cent; Euro19 billion) and Turkiye (three per cent; Euro 12 billion).

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

India's exports contract for first time in 2 years; imports moderate

European investment tool worth $27 billion adopted in Greece this week

European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels

UK, EU conclude new post-Brexit trade arrangement for Northern Ireland

Afghanistan facing catastrophic food crisis, says World Bank report

Kishida, counterparts from G-7 to issue statement on economic coercion

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul, NCS informs

China, Russia increasing military collaboration, Japanese minister warns

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

The most significant category of high-tech products exported to non-EU countries was pharmacy (Euro 145 billion).

Pharmacy was the largest exported category for three of the top six high-tech export partners: Japan (56 per cent of high-tech exports to Japan; Euro 11 billion), Switzerland (50 per cent; Euro 14 billion) and the United States (49 per cent; Euro 57 billion).

The largest category for China (38 per cent of high-tech exports to China; Euro 20 billion) and the United Kingdom (24 per cent; Euro 10 billion) was electronics-telecommunication. For Turkiye, it was aerospace (38 per cent; Euro 5 billion).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : European Union imports Exports

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India records 1,272 new Covid-19 infections, active cases dip to 15,515

Coronavirus
1 min read

Global trends, WPI inflation factors to watch out for this week: Analysts

stock markets
3 min read

After year-long hiatus, AAP back in Lok Sabha following Jalandhar win

Aam Aadmi Party
4 min read

BJP wins big in Ayodhya-Mathura-Varanasi municipal polls amid makeover

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Kishida, counterparts from G-7 to issue statement on economic coercion

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets the press at his office in Tokyo, after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara (Photo: Reuters)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Excited to transform platform, says Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
1 min read

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

Cyclone Mocha
3 min read

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

Coffee, coffee beans
3 min read

Turkey set to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections today

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Biden's reelection pitch says he can govern well, face challenges with debt

Joe Biden
7 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon