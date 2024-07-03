Business Standard
Bezos to sell Amazon shares worth about $5 bn after stock hits record high

After the sale plan, Bezos would own about 912 million Amazon shares, or 8.8 per cent of the outstanding stock

Amazon_Jeff Bezos (Photo: Bloomberg)

Jeff Bezos (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos is planning to sell almost $5 billion worth of shares in the e-commerce giant, a regulatory filing showed, after its stock hit a record high.
The proposed sale of 25 million shares was disclosed in a notice filed after market hours on Tuesday. The stock had hit an all-time high of $200.43 during the session. It has jumped more than 30 per cent so far this year, outpacing the 4 per cent gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index.
After the sale plan, Bezos would own about 912 million Amazon shares, or 8.8 per cent of the outstanding stock.
He sold shares worth roughly $8.5 billion in February, after the stock rallied 80 per cent in 2023.
Bezos is ranked the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $214.4 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the founder of space company Blue Origin, which launched a six-person crew to the edge of space in May.
Amazon posted upbeat first-quarter results in April, as the Seattle-based technology giant rode the artificial intelligence wave. The company recently replaced Adam Selipsky as the head of its cloud computing unit with insider Matt Garman.

Topics : Jeff Bezos Amazon

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

