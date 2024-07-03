Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Here's all you need to know about Indians' voting rights in the UK

The United Kingdom is home to a 1.8 million strong Indian diaspora, which can significantly influence the upcoming electoral outcomes

UK election

Photo: Freepik

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
As the United Kingdom (UK) is set to go to polls on July 4, a lesser-known fact is that Indian citizens living in Britain can also vote. The UK is home to 1.8 million Indian diaspora, which can, therefore, help determine the electoral outcome.

In an attempt to woo the Indian community, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London. During his visit, Sunak spoke about his Hindu faith, describing it as a source of ‘inspiration and comfort’.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
“I am a Hindu. Like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith. I was proud to be sworn in as a member of the Parliament on the Bhagavad Gita,” Sunak stated.

The fact is citizens of all Commonwealth countries, including India, residing in the United Kingdom enjoy full voting rights in Britain. They can participate in local, supralocal, devolved Parliaments, and general elections.

This raises the question, amid rising nationalistic sentiments, why does the UK grant extensive voting rights to such a diverse group? The answer lies in the historical concept of ‘British subjects’.

Voting rights for ‘British subjects’


Under UK electoral laws, citizens of nearly 54 Commonwealth countries, British Dependent Territories, and Ireland can vote in all elections, provided they reside in Britain.

“The Representation of the People Act, 1918, provided that only British subjects could register as electors,” reported The Print citing Migration Watch UK.

More From This Section

France flag

French man pleads guilty to charges of collecting military data in Russia

Chinese military drill, Taiwan Chinese military drill, Taiwan

Taiwan demands release of fishing vessel, 6 crew members held by China

China Taiwan

Taiwan accuses China of influencing elections, interfering with media

Saeed Jalili

Saeed Jalili, hard-line former negotiator, seeks Iran's presidency

Joe Biden, Biden, Donald Trump, Trump

Here's why Joe Biden almost 'fell asleep on stage' during debate with Trump


“However, the term ‘British subject’ included any person who, at that time, owed allegiance to the Crown, regardless of the crown territory in which they were born. This included Commonwealth citizens and has never been revised,” it added.

The British Empire’s conceptualisation and the meaning of being a British subject explain why Commonwealth citizens still retain voting rights in the UK.  

Reciprocal voting rights
 

Post-World War II, as Britain lost its territories; it was no longer the global empire it once was. However, much of Britain’s political class continued to uphold the notion of a great British empire, thus extending voting rights to all ‘British subjects’.

Despite the dissolution of the British Empire, the concept of a ‘British subject’ endures, along with their voting rights in the UK. Although the term ‘British subject’ is no longer used post-1983 legal reforms, the rights persist.
 
Meanwhile, some Commonwealth countries reciprocate these voting rights. UK citizens can vote in “Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Mauritius, St Lucia, and St Vincent & The Grenadines.” However, major countries like India, Australia, and Canada do not extend similar rights to UK nationals.

Beyond voting rights
 

Commonwealth citizens in the UK also enjoy various other rights and privileges. They have access to British consular services in non-Commonwealth countries where their home country lacks diplomatic representation. They can also apply for an emergency British passport if their passport is lost or stolen abroad.

Furthermore, Commonwealth citizens can join non-reserved civil service positions in the UK and enlist in the British Armed Forces.  

What is the voting eligibility in the UK?


UK Parliamentary elections


  • Age: 18 years
  • Eligibility: British citizens, qualifying Commonwealth citizens (including Indian citizens), and citizens of the Republic of Ireland
  • Exclusions: Convicted prisoners serving a sentence and members of the House of Lords

 

Local elections in England and Northern Ireland


  • Age: 18 years
  • Eligibility: British citizens, qualifying Commonwealth citizens (including Indian citizens), and citizens of the Republic of Ireland
  • Exclusions: Convicted prisoners serving a sentence

Devolved elections in Scotland and Wales


Scotland: For Scottish Parliament and local elections, the voting age is 16. Indian and other qualifying Commonwealth citizens, along with all legally resident foreign nationals, can register to vote. Convicted prisoners serving sentences of 12 months or less are also eligible to vote.

Wales: For Senedd Cymru (Welsh Parliament) and local elections, the voting age is 16. All legally resident foreign nationals, including Indian and other qualifying Commonwealth citizens, can register to vote. Convicted prisoners serving any prison term are prohibited from voting.

Voting rights for EU citizens
 

Post-Brexit, the voting rights for EU citizens have evolved:

  • EU citizens residing in the UK before January 1, 2020, retain their voting rights if they hold a lawful immigration status.
  • EU citizens who arrived after December 31, 2020, can vote in local elections only if their home country has a reciprocal agreement with the UK (for example, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, and Poland).

Also Read

Rishi Sunak

UK Election 2024: Key issues, candidates, and voting process explained

Keir Starmer

From courtroom to 10 Downing Street: Keir Starmer on cusp of power

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Don't do something you regret, cautions UK PM Sunak in final push for votes

Jeremy Hunt

UK's Jeremy Hunt in knife-edge election battle as Conservatives lose faith

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

BIS sends govt debt warning ahead of general elections in major countries

Topics : Rishi Sunak UK election Indians in UK BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon