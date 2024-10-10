Business Standard
Biden reassures Netanyahu of unwavering commitment to Israel's security

Iran launched 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets in at least two waves, on October 1, 2024, marking the largest attack during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict

Further, the leaders discussed the urgent need to renew diplomacy in Gaza and to release the hostages held by Hamas (Photo: PTI)

ANI
President Joe Biden dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, reaffirming the United States "ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

According to a White House statement, Biden affirmed Israel's right to protect its citizens from Hezbollah, which has fired thousands of missiles and rockets into Israel over the past year alone, while emphasising the need to minimize harm to civilians, in particular in the densely populated areas of Beirut.

Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call, according to White House.

During the call with the Israeli PM, Biden condemned Iran's October 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel, emphasising the need for collective action against such aggression, adding, on Lebanon, he advocated for a diplomatic arrangement to safely return civilians to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line.

 

Iran launched 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets in at least two waves, on October 1, 2024, marking the largest attack during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Further, the leaders discussed the urgent need to renew diplomacy in Gaza and to release the hostages held by Hamas.

"The President also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the imperative to restore access to the north, including by reinvigorating the corridor from Jordan immediately. They agreed to remain in close contact," the statment mentioned.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck two key Hezbollah sites in Beirut's Dahieh district. The precision strikes hit the terrorist group's intelligence headquarters and a major weapons manufacturing facility.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Take a look at how close a weapons production facility was next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area."

"Overnight, we conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area. This is why we must operate in the Dahieh area," the post added.

The IDF further said that Hezbollah deliberately embedded its weapons storage facilities beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques and universities, endangering the civilian population in the area. Israel said it warned nearby residents to evacuate.

The war started exactly one year ago on October 7, when Hamas launched a massive terror attack against Israel.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

