Airbus deliveries fall to 50 aircrafts in Sep, books fresh demand of 200

Airbus is targeting 770 deliveries for the full year after reducing its goal from 800 jets in July, citing shortages of engines and other parts

Airbus has said it is on track to meet its annual target of "around" 770 jets. | File Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Airbus deliveries fell 9 per cent in September to 50 aircraft, compared with the same month last year, while it booked fresh demand for more than 200 jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.
 
The deliveries figure, which confirms a recent Reuters report, brings the total so far this year to 497 jetliners, up 2 per cent from 488 at the nine-month stage a year ago.
 

Airbus is targeting 770 deliveries for the full year after reducing its goal from 800 jets in July, citing shortages of engines and other parts as the aerospace industry's supply chain struggles to recover from the pandemic.
 
 
Reuters, quoting industry sources, reported on Friday that Airbus had delivered 50 jets in September, leaving it facing a sprint towards the finish line in the traditionally busy fourth quarter.
 
Airbus has said it is on track to meet its annual target of "around" 770 jets.
 
The figures suggest that Airbus would have to deliver 273 aircraft in the fourth quarter to meet its headline target figure, up 11 per cent from the same quarter last year.
 

Airbus and Boeing supplier Senior said on Tuesday it was cutting headcount in response to challenges in commercial aerospace manufacturing, sending its shares tumbling.
 
Senior said it was resorting to both furloughs and job cuts in response to an ongoing strike at Boeing's commercial aircraft operations and supply chain issues facing Airbus.
 
Airbus, meanwhile, said it had won 235 new orders in September, including demand from an undisclosed customer for 75 narrowbody jets and 10 wide-body A350s.
 
So far this year, the world's largest planemaker has won orders for a total of 667 jets, or 648 after cancellations.
 
Airbus does not publish a target for orders, but industry sources say it is informally aiming for about 1,100 orders.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

