close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

The bill designates the Department of Veterans Affairs and State Veterans Homes as cap exempt institutions for the purposes of the H1-B visa program

IANS New York
H-1B, H-1B visa

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two US Congresswomen have introduced a bill to make it easier for the Department of Veteran Affairs to hire foreign employees on H1-B visas when they cannot find a suitable applicant in the country.

Introduced by Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Delia Ramirez on Thursday, the Expanding Health Care Providers for Veterans Act, will help address the healthcare provider shortage in the US by allowing immigrant health workers, who are H1-B visa holders, to offer the services that the veterans need.

The bill designates the Department of Veterans Affairs and State Veterans Homes as cap exempt institutions for the purposes of the H1-B visa program.

"We have a duty to uphold our commitment to our veterans, who are being affected by the health worker shortage in our nation. We can address this shortage with the immigrants in our communities who are ready and want to work, but face so many hurdles to do so," said Congresswoman Ramirez, member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

The Expanding Health Care Providers for Veterans Act was developed after the Detroit VA Medical Center nearly had to close their clinic -- which provides life-saving care to more than 90 local veterans -- earlier this year due to hiring difficulties imposed by the H1-B visa cap.

Representative Tlaib's intervention was able to prevent the clinic's closure, and this bill is designed to ensure such a situation does not arise again in the future, a statement released by the Congresswoman's office said.

Also Read

New law for Veteran Affairs to hire health professionals on H1B visas

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

US to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis for H-1B holders

Nearly one million immigrants gained US citizenship in FY22: Report

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

US court orders Google to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

Big tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Elon Musk

Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

"Our veterans deserve high-quality health care, and our district knows firsthand the importance of providing access to care, especially mental health services for veterans who need it most," said Congresswoman Tlaib.

"I am proud to introduce this legislation to expand healthcare providers for our veterans by welcoming healthcare professionals who are immigrants to care for them, and I will continue to ensure that our veterans are not forgotten when they return home," she said.

This legislation is endorsed by The Veterans For Peace Save Our VA National Project and The American Immigration Lawyers Association.

--IANS

mi/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : H-1B Visa healthcare United States

First Published: May 27 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US court orders Google to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

Google
2 min read

Kejriwal should realise his mistake: Delhi Cong chief over ordinance row

Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday

Diwali
2 min read

IMF urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to decide on debt restructuring: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Russia offers floating nuclear power plants tech to friendly nations

Russia
3 min read

Most Popular

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

united states
3 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Image
3 min read

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Istanbul
2 min read

US Federal Reserve 'pause' on rate hikes in doubt after strong US data

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon