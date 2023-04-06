BlackRock Inc to sell $114 billion in securities of failed banks'

BlackRock’s Financial Markets Advisory Group was established in 2008 to provide advice to governments, central banks and financial institutions. Co-heads Ben Leax and Brandon Hall lead a staff of 200 in New York, London, Frankfurt, Budapest, the Middle East and elsewhere.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department awarded contracts to BlackRock to manage $130 billion of bad debt formerly on the books of Bear Stearns and American International Group Inc. The Fed turned to BlackRock to help oversee debt-buying programs to help stabilize the economy at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.