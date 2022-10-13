JUST IN
BlackRock's Q3 profit falls 16% as market volatility spooks investors
China's digital currency passes 100 bn yuan in spending, says central bank
Fed officials commit to restrictive rates but calibration needed: Minutes
US dollar surges to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rallies
Pound falls after BoE chief rules out extending help to stabilise markets
Germany cuts fiscal deficit in overall budget as Covid measures expire
Bank of England expands emergency effort to stabilise financial markets
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to travel to India in November
Credit Suisse faces US tax probe, Senate inquiry over accounts: Report
Dollar gains on rate-hike fears, yen flirts with intervention levels
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
US: Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 bn over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Business Standard

BlackRock's Q3 profit falls 16% as market volatility spooks investors

BlackRock's assets under management dropped 16% to $7.96 trn as a stronger dollar also piled on pressure by dampening the value of investments in key European and Asian markets

Topics
BlackRock | Market volatility

Reuters 

AIG says BlackRock will manage up to $150 billion of its assets

BlackRock Inc on Thursday posted a 16% drop in third-quarter profit as volatile global markets pressured fee income and sent assets under management further below the $10 trillion mark hit last year.

The threat of a global recession, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis have slammed both bonds and stocks this year, keeping investors on the back foot in a blow to companies such as BlackRock.

The asset manager, which makes most of its money from fees charged for investment advisory and administration services, said revenue in the third quarter fell 15% year-on-year to $4.31 billion.

BlackRock's assets under management (AUM) dropped 16% to $7.96 trillion as a stronger dollar also piled on pressure by dampening the value of investments in key European and Asian markets.

While overall net inflows were positive in the quarter, coming in at $65 billion, BlackRock's retail clients withdrew about $5 billion, spooked by the weak market conditions.

Net income fell to $1.4 billion, or $9.25 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.68 billion, or $10.89 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $7.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BlackRock

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 16:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.