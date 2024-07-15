Boeing plea deal: Manufacturer has long road ahead to regain public trust

US Department of Justice revealed that Boeing agreed to the plea deal on July 7. (Photo: Reuters)

If ever there was a need to exemplify the term annus horribilis in the annals of corporate history, 2024 and the Boeing Company would be the perfect match. And the year is not even over yet.

The last seven days have seen Boeing face a number of issues. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an airworthiness directive on July 8 requiring airlines that operate the Boeing 737 Next Generation and the 737 MAX to inspect each aircraft’s oxygen generator system for restraining strap failures within the next five months.

This directive followed multiple reports of passenger oxygen generators shifting out of position — an issue that could prevent passengers from receiving oxygen during an emergency.

Additionally, Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a fraud charge resulting from failing to disclose critical design elements to regulators responsible for certifying the 737 MAX aircraft into commercial service.



