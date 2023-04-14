Boom Up Korea 2023: Come, invest in India urges Vedanta's Akarsh Hebbar

Also Read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta's Q3 net profit falls 42%, announces dividend of Rs 12.5 a share

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Easily spread virus exploits genomic weaknesses, causes cancer: Study

European spacecraft rockets on quest to explore Jupiter, its icy moons

Boeing shares fall as parts issue halts deliveries of some 737 MAXs

Wells Fargo reports beat on earnings, profit rise on higher rates