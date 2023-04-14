close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BlackRock assets exceed $9 trillion in Q1 in wake of US bank failures

BlackRock's assets under management climbed 5.8 per cent since the end of last year, when they totaled $8.6 trillion

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Silla Brush

BlackRock Inc.’s assets swelled to $9.09 trillion in the first quarter as stock and bond markets rallied and depositors sought cover following the collapse of several US banks. 

Net flows into all of the firm’s funds totaled $110 billion, New York-based BlackRock said Friday in a statement. Long-term investment products, which include mutual funds and ETFs, added $103 billion, beating the $84.1 billion average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. 

The Federal Reserve began hiking rates aggressively early last year in an effort to tame inflation, testing the resilience of many small and mid-size lenders. Deposits at commercial banks have tumbled — especially in the weeks that followed the mid-March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. BlackRock, meanwhile, has weathered the upheaval, as clients poured a net $8 billion into its cash-management products in the first quarter.
“Today’s crisis of confidence in the regional banking sector will further accelerate capital markets growth, and BlackRock will be a central player,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, 70, said in the statement. 

Shares of BlackRock rose 1.4% to $680 in early trading at 7:03 a.m. in New York. The stock had dropped 5.3% this year through Thursday.
BlackRock’s assets under management climbed 5.8% since the end of last year, when they totaled $8.6 trillion, fueled in part by stock- and bond-market gains. The S&P 500 climbed 7% in the first quarter, while the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index rose 3%.  

Also Read

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

S Korean firm Mirae acquires industrial, warehousing asset in Maharashtra

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

BlackRock Inc to sell $114 billion in securities of failed banks'

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

French constitutional council yet to rule on higher retirement age

Gender equality in farming could add $1 trillion to world economy, says FAO

Nepal Prez urges people to rise above petty issues for political stability

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits Tuban region of Indonesia

India, Japan, France's common platform to aid Sri Lankan debt restructuring


Adjusted net income fell 18% from a year earlier to $1.2 billion, or $7.93 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $7.67. Revenue declined 10% to $4.24 billion, matching Wall Street’s expectations.
Other first-quarter highlights:
Topics : BlackRock | US banks

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon