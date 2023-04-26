Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry



The world’s biggest auto-parts supplier plans to retool and modernize TSI’s Roseville site with a target to start producing silicon carbide chips there from 2026, Bosch said Wednesday. The company expects 30% annual demand growth for this type of chip, commonly used in power management that’s beneficial to electric cars. Robert Bosch GmbH is acquiring US chipmaker TSI Semiconductors and plans to invest more than $1.5 billion in its California foundry, expanding the German company’s global bet on chips.



Financial terms for the deal weren’t disclosed beyond the planned investment at the foundry, which is also subject to regulatory approval. Bosch said the full scope of future spending will “heavily depend” on federal funding opportunities. “We step into a market which is developing very fast,” Chief Executive Officer Stefan Hartung said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The new platforms of electric vehicles — it doesn’t matter where they are produced in the world — are mostly betting on silicon carbide technology.”



“This $1.5 billion investment will bring down costs, strengthen our electric vehicle supply chain, help rebuild American manufacturing, and create economic opportunity,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said in a separate statement. Bosch’s investment follows the US government stepping up calls and congress legislating to boost domestic chip production, as part of a push to bolster economic and national security. The purchase of TSI marks a “third pillar” for Bosch’s semiconductor business after decisions to build and scale up two sites in Germany in Dresden and Reutlingen.

Also Read New guidelines, higher M&HCV demand to drive gains for Bosch stock Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks? Bosch, Uno Minda: Analysts bet on airbag makers on govt push for car safety Bosch reports net profit flat at Rs 372.4 crore for September quarter Karen Bass becomes first Black woman to be elected Los Angeles mayor Amazon layoffs 2023: Employees loose jobs in AWS Cloud Division Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value Drop the 'natural' in natural gas: Climate activists urge US officials IPL franchises try to convince 6 English players to quit Int'l cricket Study highlights regions most susceptible to harm due to heatwaves



ZF Friedrichshafen AG, one of Bosch’s principal rivals, has made a similar bet on silicon carbide chips, investing $3 billion with US chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc. in a German fab to make chips for EVs. Silicon Carbide



Privately-held Bosch disclosed revenues of €88.4 billion ($97 billion) last year, with $15 billion of sales from North America. The company employs 37,000 staff in the region, with the TSI deal adding some 250 workers at this point. Silicon carbide offers advantages because it’s a more energy efficient material and it does a better job as a power converter than other semiconductor compositions. In EV batteries using the material, for example, watts of power can be crammed in more quickly, cutting charge times and boosting range.