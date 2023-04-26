close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry

The world's biggest auto-parts supplier plans to retool and modernize TSI's Roseville site with a target to start producing silicon carbide chips there from 2026, Bosch said Wednesday

Bloomberg
Bloomberg Photo

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Robert Bosch GmbH is acquiring US chipmaker TSI Semiconductors and plans to invest more than $1.5 billion in its California foundry, expanding the German company’s global bet on chips.
 
The world’s biggest auto-parts supplier plans to retool and modernize TSI’s Roseville site with a target to start producing silicon carbide chips there from 2026, Bosch said Wednesday. The company expects 30% annual demand growth for this type of chip, commonly used in power management that’s beneficial to electric cars.

“We step into a market which is developing very fast,” Chief Executive Officer Stefan Hartung said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The new platforms of electric vehicles — it doesn’t matter where they are produced in the world — are mostly betting on silicon carbide technology.”

Financial terms for the deal weren’t disclosed beyond the planned investment at the foundry, which is also subject to regulatory approval. Bosch said the full scope of future spending will “heavily depend” on federal funding opportunities.

Bosch’s investment follows the US government stepping up calls and congress legislating to boost domestic chip production, as part of a push to bolster economic and national security. The purchase of TSI marks a “third pillar” for Bosch’s semiconductor business after decisions to build and scale up two sites in Germany in Dresden and Reutlingen.
“This $1.5 billion investment will bring down costs, strengthen our electric vehicle supply chain, help rebuild American manufacturing, and create economic opportunity,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said in a separate statement. 

Also Read

New guidelines, higher M&HCV demand to drive gains for Bosch stock

Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks?

Bosch, Uno Minda: Analysts bet on airbag makers on govt push for car safety

Bosch reports net profit flat at Rs 372.4 crore for September quarter

Karen Bass becomes first Black woman to be elected Los Angeles mayor

Amazon layoffs 2023: Employees loose jobs in AWS Cloud Division

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Drop the 'natural' in natural gas: Climate activists urge US officials

IPL franchises try to convince 6 English players to quit Int'l cricket

Study highlights regions most susceptible to harm due to heatwaves


Silicon Carbide
 
ZF Friedrichshafen AG, one of Bosch’s principal rivals, has made a similar bet on silicon carbide chips, investing $3 billion with US chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc. in a German fab to make chips for EVs.

Silicon carbide offers advantages because it’s a more energy efficient material and it does a better job as a power converter than other semiconductor compositions. In EV batteries using the material, for example, watts of power can be crammed in more quickly, cutting charge times and boosting range.
Privately-held Bosch disclosed revenues of €88.4 billion ($97 billion) last year, with $15 billion of sales from North America. The company employs 37,000 staff in the region, with the TSI deal adding some 250 workers at this point.

While Hartung said Bosch welcomes any support from Washington to get the deal done, he added concerns that Europe and the US are embroiled in a subsidy war are overblown.
“Both sides on the Atlantic are investing into green growth,” the CEO said. “A lot of private investment needs to be mobilized, and I think that’s the intention of all of these regulations.”

Topics : Bosch India Bosch

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy
1 min read

L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS
3 min read

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Crucial to adopt sustainable lifestyles to achieve 2030 development: Teri

Sustainable Development
2 min read

Voltas Q4 profit slumps 21% on provisions over contract terminations

Voltas
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon