Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks?
Easing chip shortage helped auto sales touch the 1 million-mark in Q2. As demand entered a slow lane amid weak exports in October, the rally in auto shares lost its steam. Will this trend continue?
Easing chip shortage also helped auto sales touch the 1 million-mark in Q2. However, as demand entered a slow lane amid weak exports in October, and the end of the festive season, the rally in auto shares lost its steam. Will this trend continue? Let’s find out in this podcast
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:26 IST
