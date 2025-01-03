Business Standard

Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after deadly 'terrorist' attack

Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after deadly 'terrorist' attack

FBI has confirmed that the attacker Shamsud Din Jabba was lone wolf terrorist with no known accomplices

US flag, US, united states

The number of people killed in New Orleans has risen to 15, including the attacker. Photo: pexels

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where a 'lone wolf terrorist' killed more than a dozen people by ramming a car into them during the New Year's celebrations, was reopened on Thursday (local time), CNN reported.

According to CNN, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters, "Right now, I can declare to you that Bourbon Street is open."

The street had been closed since the terrorist attack on the night of New Year.

FBI has confirmed that the attacker Shamsud Din Jabba was lone wolf terrorist with no known accomplices. He was immediately killed in a shootout with police during the attack, CNN reported.

 

The FBI has also confirmed that the attacker supported Islamic State (ISIS) as the investigation revealed some videos of the attacker's admission and plans.

Deputy Assistant FBI Director Christopher Raia, in a press conference, said, "The investigators believe Jabbar picked up rented F-150 in Houston Texas at December 30. He then drove from Houston to New Orleans on the evening of the 31st and he posted several videos to an online platform proclaiming his support for ISIS. There were 5 videos posted on Jabbar's Facebook account. In the first viedo, Jabbar explained that he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned that the news headline would not focus on "war between the believers and disbelievers." Additionally, he stated he had joined ISIS before this summer. He also provided a will and testament."

An ISIS flag along with the suspected explosives devices was found in the attacker's vehicle.

According to FBI spokesperson Raia, preliminary evidence suggests that Jabbar was heavily influenced by the Islamic State (IS), underscoring the disturbing trend of radicalization.

"This was an act of terrorism," Raia said. "It was premeditated and an evil act." The FBI was still investigating Jabbar's "path to radicalization," but the evidence reviewed so far showed that he was clearly inspired by IS, Raia said.

The number of people killed in New Orleans has risen to 15, including the attacker, 35 people were injured in the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

